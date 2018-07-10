Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba cast in Fast And Furious spin-off, Hobbs And Shaw

When word of beefing between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson on the set of Fast And Furious began to circulate online, fans were concerned with the franchise’s future. With the two stars speaking out on their gripes with one another, it looked like there’d be no more entries. Now, however, we know Universal Pictures is moving forward with their Hobbs And Shaw spin-off.

Idris Elba was recently cast as the villain in Hobbs And Shaw, confirming the film’s development. Sources at Variety indicate Elba is in the final stages of negotiations for the part. There’s no word on which character Elba is playing but he’s presumably another villain set on ruling the world. Of course, it’s possible Elba’s character has an ax to grind with Hobbs (Johnson) or Shaw (Statham). The spin-off is going to bring in more of Shaw’s family so the fight could be personal.

To clarify, Vanessa Kirby has been cast as Deckard Shaw’s sister. Variety got the scoop on the casting, though little information was included in the report. However, a more recent report from Slashfilm adds that Kirby’s character is an MI-5 agent.

Regardless of whether or not Kirby is playing an MI-5 agent, being Shaw’s sister means we’ll see more of their family. Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren) was introduced in Fate Of The Furious but her appearance was quite brief. If there’s more to Magdalene’s story then she could appear in the Hobbs And Shaw spin-off. Keep in mind that Mirren hasn’t confirmed her involvement in the next installment so there’s no way to tell.

Additionally, Luke Evans hasn’t commented on whether or not he’s returning either. Evans played Owen Shaw in Furious 6 and made a brief appearance in Fate Of The Furious. In that movie, Owen made a huge turnaround, becoming one of the good guys. He could change again but it looks his character is turning over a new leaf. That said, we still have to wait until more casting announcements are made before speculating on what could take place in Hobbs And Shaw.

