venus-williams'-eleven-activewear-brand-launches-king-richard-inspired-collection

EleVen’s latest drop serves up vintage styles that will motivate you to pick up your racket again.

If anyone knows how to make a fashionable statement on and off the court, it’s Venus Williams.

In honor of the King Richard biopic, which focuses on the impact of Venus’ father on her and sister Serena’s journey to becoming tennis legends, EleVen just dropped a capsule collection inspired by the film!

From bold warm-up jackets and classic dresses to sweat-wicking tennis skirts and matching polo shirts, the game-winning vintage styles from the tennis star’s activewear brand will motivate you to pick up your racket and start practicing your backhand.

Below, we rounded up our favorite pieces from the collection that we think you’ll love, too!

Winner Short Sleeve Polo in White

EleVen by Venus

Make a statement the next time you step on the court thanks to this chic short sleeve polo. The best part? It has sweat-wicking fabric to help you play your best without feeling drenched.

Winner Skirt in White

EleVen by Venus

In addition to providing ample coverage, this game-winning skirt offers a medium-rise waistband and a built-in shortie liner with dual pockets to help you play with ease yet stay fierce.

Winner Short Sleeve Polo Dress in White

EleVen by Venus

Featuring an asymmetrical black and white stripe design, this dress will show your competitors you came to win.

