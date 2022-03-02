victoria-beckham-is-here-to-help-you-tackle-your-day-in-the-chicest-way-possible

Victoria Beckham Is Still Winning After 20 Years in the Biz

For Victoria Beckham, going out looking effortlessly pulled together is a given, even if that’s just for a school run and gym session.

But actually finding outfits suitable for both errands and exercise, all while still managing to look and feel great, are few and far between.

So was borne the latest Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection, which includes leggings, tops, hoodies, sports bras, outerwear and the black baseball cap you’ve been looking for forever—all pieces tested out by the award-winning designer herself before they were declared fit for active duty.

“Ultimately, it’s always about what I want to wear,” Beckham exclusively told E! News’ Zanna Roberts Rassi in a recent interview. “It’s not just about looking good, it’s about function.”

Something the self-described minimalist and avid gymgoer (“It’s just what I do, it’s like cleaning my teeth”) thought long and hard about as she was putting the line together, considering every detail from the fabrics and color selection to the zippers and, as she explained, “perfect rib detail on a hoodie,” she explained.

“You want a legging that’s not going to bag around the bum and around the knee, for example,” Beckham said, noting that her new leggings boast invisible seaming details that give the wearer’s bottom a lift. “And I wear-test everything. What’s the point of having a bra if it doesn’t support? Things really have to do what you need them to do.”

Instagram/E! Illustration

In Beckham’s case, that’s keep up with her on-the-go lifestyle, which starts from the moment she wakes up primed to conquer the day.

