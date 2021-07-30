viola-davis’-husband-julius-tennon:-everything-to-know-about-the-actress’-husband-of-18-years

Academy Award winner Viola Davis has been happily married to Julius Tennon for 18 years. Here’s everything to know about the actress’ husband.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s marriage has a spiritual backstory — one that could, quite frankly, be the plot of a romance film. The Academy Award winner, 55, has been married to her fellow actor husband, 67, for 18 years now. The couple adopted their daughter Genesis, 11, back in 2011, completing their family of three. Viola and Julius have since become one of the most formidable A-list couples in Hollywood, supporting each other both on and off the red carpets.

Julius’ entry into Viola’s life occurred by cosmic fate. As the story goes, the actress found her life partner by way of prayer. “I was the loneliest woman in the world and someone said, ‘You should just pray for a husband,’” she told Page Six in 2013. “I said I wanted a big Black man from the South who looked like a football player, who already had children, who maybe had been married before.” Three and a half weeks later, Viola said, “I met my husband.”

Enter: Julius, a man who quite literally checked all of the boxes. Former college football player. Texas native. Previously married. Adult children. Below is everything you should know about the answer to Viola’s prayers.

Viola Davis And Julius Tennon Julius Tennon with daughter Genesis and wife Viola Davis (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Viola wed Julius in June 2003. The two share daughter Genesis together. Oprah Daily reported that Julius had been previously married before, sharing two children Sheavonda, 44, and Duriel, 41, with his former partner. Julius is an actor and producer,

