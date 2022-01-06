ben-affleck’s-daughter-violet,-16,-looks-just-like-mom-jennifer-garner-on-shopping-date-with-dad

See Pics

January 5, 2022 11:53PM EST

Violet Affleck is looking more and more grown up! The 16-year-old stepped out with dad Ben and brother Samuel for a trip to the bookstore.

Violet Affleck, 16, is a carbon copy of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49. The tall teenager was spotted hitting up a bookstore with handsome dad Ben Affleck, 49, and her younger brother Samuel, 9. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Violet looked poised and polished in a short burgundy dress with a flared skirt, pairing it with a light gray blazer and her go-to black leather western booties.

She stayed safe with a protective face mask due to COVID-19, rocking a pair of optical seeing glasses that appeared to change into sunglasses while outdoors. She walked with her hands clasped over each other on the right of Ben, who sweetly held Samuel’s hand. The 9-year-old blonde sported a green golf shirt with all the buttons done up, along with a pair of beige chinos and black sneakers. His hair was still noticeably long he opted to part it just off center.

Ben Affleck goes book shopping with daughter Violet and son Samuel. (Backgrid)

Meanwhile, Ben stayed true to his usual style with jeans and a burgundy scoop neck sweater, with a double breasted navy blazer overtop. He kept his face hidden behind aviator sunglasses and a mask, finishing the outfit off with his go-to Golden Goose sneakers, which retail for $695.

Ben Affleck is seen outside the bookstore with Violet and Samuel. (Backgrid)

Ben and his kids are often out-and-about in the ritzy Brentwood area, which is where both he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner reside.

