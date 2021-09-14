vmas-2021:-normani-delivers-her-'wild-side'-with-seduction

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 / 01:32 AM

Normani was already the talk of the MTV VMAs before she even touched the stage, stunning spectators with her white ensemble.

“An icon in the making,” Ciara said, welcoming Normani to the stage for her epic 2021 MTV VMA performance.

RELATED: Normani Talks Working on “Wild Side” While Mother Battles Breast Cancer

Normani, 25, nailed her choreography during her performance of her hit song, “Wild Side,” which is now officially certified gold. Cardi B is featured on the track but was not present at the show, likely due to the recent birth of her son. Despite Cardi’s absence, the performance was seductive, flirty, and intoxicating.

Normani is seen wearing a silver outfit, channeling her inner Aaliyah, Ciara, and TLC, all at once. Normani has mentioned in the past that she is inspired by 1990s R&B and it showed.

Her lead single “Wild Side” is her interpretation of the late Aaliyah and Timbaland’s “One In A Million.”

“I really just believed in this record and when I’m passionate about something it’s undeniable,” she said during her interview with ESSENCE. “I honestly allowed the music take the lead and inspire me. This project seriously took an army to achieve. I really wanted to be intentional and focus on detail in every possible way. We actually had proper time to prepare the right way which makes all the difference for me. This is my best work to date by far visually.”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit,

» Read Full Article