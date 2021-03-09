watch-candace-cameron-bure-reveal-her-skincare-routine

Candace Cameron Bure’s Step-by-Step Skincare Routine

Some of the products shown are from the celebrity’s own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Candace Cameron Bure is ready to reveal all of her beauty secrets.

Between being an actress, businesswoman and mother to three young adults, this Hollywood star is always on the go. But when it comes to skincare, the 44-year-old knows how important it is to take time to find a beauty routine that works for you.

Fortunately, Candace found Dr. Harold Lancer and his products.

“He has repaired my skin,” the Fuller House star proclaimed. “He has allowed my skin to glow and improve from my early 30s and now into my 40s and I couldn’t be more thrilled with it and to share it with all of you because I believe in it so much and its just done amazing things not only for my skin but for my confidence.”

Because she loves Dr. Lancer’s line so much, Candace will be appearing on QVC throughout the day on Tuesday, March 9 to showcase items from his line. But scroll below to see some of Candace’s favorite skincare products she is using now.

Contour Décolleté

Developed for both immediate and longer-term improvements for the delicate neck, décolleté and bust line areas, this lightweight serum immediately absorbs to plump and smooth away surface dehydration, soften the appearance of lines and improve surface texture.

Gentle Exfoliating Peel Pads

Dr. Lancer’s gentle acid peel pad resurfaces and brightens skin in a single step.

