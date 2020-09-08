watch-chrissy-teigen's-daughter-luna-help-with-the-pregnant-star's-ultrasound

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Paging Dr. Luna!

Chrissy Teigen had an extra special assistant at her latest ultrasound appointment, 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens. On Monday, Sept. 7, the Cravings author, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, shared a sweet video from the doctor’s office with her daughter by her side. In the video footage, Luna could be seen helping the doctor guide the transducer along her mom’s baby bump.

“On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut,” the 34-year-old star captioned the video. “One day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well.”

In the comments of her post, Chrissy wrote that there should be “vanity ultrasound places.” She explained, “My doctor is so generous about giving pics but some rush you along! I want a full in vitro photo shoot experience where I cough and wiggle to get the best alien baby shots lol.”

Chrissy and John, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Miles Theodore Stephens, announced their pregnancy in August in the singer’s “Wild” music video. The final shot of the visual showed Chrissy cradling her baby bump while on the beach with her husband.

“We’re very excited,” John said on Today shortly after the reveal. “It was a surprise—a little quarantine surprise,

