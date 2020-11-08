watch-ciara's-daughter-adorably-react-to-kamala-harris'-groundbreaking-win-as-vice-president

Ciara and her daughter Sienna Wilson shared their excitement over Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Following the historic win of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, singer Ciara shared a powerful moment with her 3-year-old daughter Sienna Wilson.

Ciara, who shares Sienna with her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband Russell Wilson, posted a video to Twitter of her explaining the significance of Kamala’s win. The California Senator, who is Black and South Asian American, will be the first woman and first person of color to hold the office of Vice President.

“How amazing is it that the first woman Vice President is in the White House? And she’s also a woman of color,” Ciara said to her daughter in the video. “It’s so powerful. We can do anything we put our minds to, right?”

Sienna replied, “We can do anything we put our minds to!”

The 35-year-old reminded Sienna of the power of women: “Say ‘Go girls!'”

In addition to telling her daughter all about the politician’s major step forward for women, Ciara also expressed excitement that Joe, former VP to President Barack Obama, would become the 46th president of the United States.

Sienna may have gotten a little too excited over the news, however, because she exclaimed, “And the COVID is over!”

Ciara was quick to remind her daughter that the coronavirus pandemic was still ongoing, despite Joe and Kamala’s election triumph. “No, no, COVID is not over,” the mom clarified. “But I believe that Joe Biden is the right person to get us back on track.”

Instagram

Around the country,

» Read Full Article