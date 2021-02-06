watch:-sunny-hostin-and-ana-navarro-grill-van-jones

Published Yesterday

Political commentator Van Jones appeared on The View this morning (Feb. 5) to discuss a documentary he executive produced with Meghan McCain called The Reunited States. The other co-hosts, however, didn’t let him get away with just promoting his film: he was also held accountable for his past statements about former President Donald Trump.

Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin began the conversation coolly saying, “Van, you do spend a lot of time threading the middle and trying to unite people, but there are those who accuse you of being a political opportunist—a chameleon, so to speak—who provided racial cover for former, disgraced, twice impeached President Trump.”

She then quoted Jones praising Trump several times, including that instance when he said Trump has done “good stuff”’ for the Black community.

Hostin continued, “Yet just recently you cried on CNN when Joe Biden was elected the 46th president, and you said it’s easier to be a parent now, character matters now, truth matters. You even mentioned George Floyd and said a lot of people felt they couldn’t breathe. People in the Black community don’t trust you anymore. What is your response?”

Jones, 52, stammered and eventually said, “I don’t think that’s true.” He then listed his accomplishments as a response to Hostin’s confrontation.

Later, Hostin’s guest co-host Ana Navarro, a former Republican, also presented him with a slew of questions. She reminded Jones of how Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner allegedly tried to get them fired from CNN.

“All of a sudden, you show up working with nepotism Barbie and nepotism Ken,” she said,

