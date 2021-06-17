watch-the-friends-cast-perform-the-weirdest-carpool-karaoke-ever

James Corden drove the cast of Friends around in a golf cart and then asked them to sing along to the one tune they presumably never want to hear again.

Why Were Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Missing From the “Friends” Reunion?

The cast of Friends recently hopped into a vehicle together, and thankfully, it wasn’t stuck in second gear.

On Wednesday, June 16, The Late Late Show aired a segment in which James Corden drove the alums of the hit NBC sitcom around the Warner Bros. in a golf cart.

As fans perhaps should have expected, the segment somehow turned into a weird version of Carpool Karaoke, in which the stars—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc—all had to belt out the theme song they’re probably completely sick of.

“Here’s the thing—we’re all in a car together,” the host said. “I was wondering, if it was OK with you, if we could listen to some music. Would that be OK?”

At that, The Rembrandts’ iconic tune, “I’ll Be There for You,” started blasting in the golf cart, and the whole group started singing along and even harmonizing.

“What about that for a trip down memory lane,” James enthused after the number had ended. Courteney then added, “I always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke!”

During their ride in the golf cart, the former co-stars shared their feelings about filming the sitcom’s HBO Max reunion. Jennifer explained about stepping onto the old set for the first time, “We didn’t expect it to hit us as hard as it hit us, I think.”

In addition,

» Read Full Article