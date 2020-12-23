watch-trailer-for-new-whitney-and-bobbi-kristina-documentary

Published Yesterday

Another documentary about Whitney Houston is preparing for release, and this one will focus on the parallel lives and tragic deaths of the singer and her only child, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All premieres on Saturday, February 6 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime, and the network shared a teaser of the trailer ahead of its air date.

RELATED: WATCH: Debut Of New Whitney Houston Video For “One Wish (For Christmas)”

In the clip, people close to Houston such as Perri “Pebbles” Reid, Randy Jackson and others spoke about Houston’s troubled childhood, her tragic death in 2012 and the unfortunate cycle of events that wormed its way into the life of her daughter, Bobbi Kristina, who died of an apparent drug overdose just three years after her mother, in a chillingly similar manner.

Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012 at age 48. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California just hours before she was scheduled to perform at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Gala. Three years later, on January 31, 2015, ther daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown (whose father is Houston’s ex-husband singer Bobby Brown) was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her Georgia condo and rushed to the hospital. After spending six months in a coma, she died on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22.

Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend Nick Gordon, who Houston raised as a son, was suspected of foul play in her death. He died of a heroin overdose on January 1, 2020.

Watch the trailer below:

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! » Read Full Article