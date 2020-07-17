watch-video-premiere-of-cecily’s-“clumsy”

Celebrities

Cecily is a rising star on the R&B/soul scene and a new music video for her song “Clumsy” makes it clear what sets her apart in a crowded music landscape: natural hair, satin sheets and gorgeously sultry vocals come together in perfect harmony in the Torell Shavone-directed clip.

Cecily, a native of Washington, D.C., has opened for award winning jazz and soul artists Gregory Porter and Jose James, R&B stars Johnny Gill, Kenny Lattimore, and Elle Varner, folk artist Becca Stevens, and alternative soul pioneer Bilal.

Watch the full video for “Clumsy” below:

