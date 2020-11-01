we-ranked-all-the-gossip-girl-couples-and-no.-one-may-surprise-you

Would Leighton Meester Do a Guest Spot on “Gossip Girl” Reboot?

Spotted: Gossip Girl fans preparing to have some serious thoughts and feelings about what they’re about to read.

Good morning, Upper East Siders. Are you ready to celebrate Penn Badgley’s 34th birthday by taking a stroll down 5th Ave memory lane? That’s right, in honor of Lonely Boy’s big day, we’re revisiting the CW hit series’ by ranking all of its pairings—the good, the bad and the oh-so-very pretty.

Over the course of its six-season run, Gossip Girl worked its way through almost every pairing imaginable. Nate (Chace Crawford) dated just about every female that appeared on the show, while Serena (Blake Lively) also had her fair share of love interests. And c’mon, who can forget about Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester), with the pair going on to become one of TV’s most beloved couples.

But was that able to snag them the top spot in our ranking? Or was another pairing able to defeat “Chair” and claim victory?

Find out which couple topped our list of the UES’ best and worst pairings…

25. Chuck and Jenny

Nope. Gross. Need bleach for our brains, please and thank you.

24. Blair and Prince Louis

Like a Hallmark Christmas movie gone horribly wrong.

23. Bart and Lily

Who knew two robots could fall in love? And make each other even more intolerable?

22. Rufus and Ivy

Shudders. Still not recovered from this. PTGGD is real, y’all.

21. Nate and Jenny

This just felt so wrong.

