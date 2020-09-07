we-tracked-down-the-best-labor-day-2020-sales-from-a-to-z

Getty Images

The Labor Day long weekend is almost here, and you know what that means: it’s officially end-of-summer sale season!

There’s a lot of fantastic deals going on this week, and into the long weekend. You can save on must-have fashions and accessories, beauty buys that need a place on your vanity, home decor that’ll spruce up your space, and more!

Ready to get in on all the sale action? Check out all the best Labor Day sales in fashion, beauty and home below!

Betsey Johnson: Save 35% off nearly everything!

Birdy Grey: Take up to 50% off select styles (until 9/7)!

Bloomingdale’s: Take an extra 50% off clearance and 30% to 60% off regular-price items (until 9/7)!

Boden: Take 20% off (until 9/7), then 15% off (on 9/8), and finally, 10% off (on 9/9)!

Brabar: Buy two and get two free, including everything BRABAR: all bras, bralettes and comfy undies (until 9/3)!

Buttercloth: All long sleeve and short sleeve shirts are 20% off with code SUMMER20 (until 9/7)!

Chinese Laundry: Shop the Long Weekend Flash Sale to get 30% off sitewide, including sale styles (with some exclusions) with code WKND30 (until 9/7)!

