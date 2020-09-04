wendy-williams-biopic-casts-its-lead

Published 15 hours ago

Ciera Payton and Morocco Omari have reportedly been tapped to depict Wendy Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter in Lifetime’s forthcoming biopic about the talk show queen.

According to Deadline, Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic will be directed by The Chi’s Darren Grant and executive produced by Will Packer and Sheila Duckworth along with Williams. The film is slated to debut in 2021 with production beginning this month.

The Hot Topic will detail Williams’ ups and downs – from her start in urban radio to her highly successful syndicated talk show. It will also take a look into her private persona with Williams speaking directly to the camera, discussing the joy and humiliation she’s experienced throughout her life.

The biopic is produced by Front Street for Lifetime. Grant will direct from a script written by Leigh Davenport (Run the World, Boomerang) and Scarlett Lacey (Magnum P.I., The Royals).

Photo: John Wolfsohn/Getty Images

