wendy-williams-calls-halle-berry-‘cuckoo’-during-hot-topics:-but-in-‘a-good-way’

February 9, 2021 12:38PM EST

After Halle Berry made headlines for shutting down an internet troll who said she ‘CAN’T keep a man,’ Wendy Williams said she believes the actress is ‘too good’ for social media clap-backs.

Wendy Williams is the latest star to weigh in on Halle Berry‘s exchange with a relationship-shamer, which took place on Instagram on February 7. While discussing a past interview she did with the Oscar-winner, 54, Wendy admitted, “I feel some sort of connection to her, but I still feel like she’s cuckoo,” before addressing the actress, directly: “I’ve told that to you before, Halle. I think you’re cuckoo, but in a good way! I think you’re too good for the things you do. See, your cuckoo dates way back to this thing where women don’t need men,” Wendy explained about the single star’s well-documented independence.

Wendy Williams & Halle Berry. (Photo credit: AP News)

The social media hype began when Halle shared a quote to Instagram that read: “Women don’t owe you sh*t.” While most fans and celebrities alike — including Chrissy Teigen and Tia Mowry — supported her powerful post, thee aforementioned troll shared the following response in the comments: “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man.” The latter statement was just an excerpt from the Instagram user’s lengthy, lewd comment.

In her (boss) response to the internet bully, Halle kept that same energy. “Who said I wanted to keep them?” she replied in reference to the apparent men that she “can’t keep.” Halle continued, “I’m all about living your best life. If you make the wrong move,

