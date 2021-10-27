Report

October 26, 2021 10:06PM EDT

Two years after his split from longtime wife Wendy Williams, TV producer Kevin Hunter is reportedly engaged to Sharina Hudson.

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to Sharina Hudson, the woman he had a longtime affair with during the course of his marriage. According to Page Six, the TV producer bought an $80,000 engagement ring for Sharina as far back as April 2020, and she has been wearing it since then (as evidenced by her Instagram posts). The two share one daughter, Journey, 2, together. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kevin’s rep for comment.

Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin in 2019 after 22 years of marriage. While on Extra earlier this year in January, Wendy called her ex-husband a “serial cheater,” revealing that she has known about his infidelities — and even alluded to Sharina. “Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son,” she said, referencing their child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21. “I didn’t want him to leave me by myself.”

“Kevin was a serial cheater,” the talk show host continued. “Kevin had different mistresses. This last one was the one he had the longest term relationship with.” Her ex-husband seemingly touched on his affair in a 2019 statement issued following their split. “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he wrote, adding that he was “going through a time of self-reflection” and “trying to right some wrongs.”

Wendy Williams and ex-husband Kevin Hunter (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

The two met in the 1990s and wed in 1997.

