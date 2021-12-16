wendy-williams-‘feeling-better’-&-plans-on-making-‘big-comeback’-to-show

Exclusive

December 16, 2021 12:37AM EST

A source close to production of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HL that its eponymous star is ready to make a ‘big comeback.’

Wendy Williams, 57, has been MIA for some time from her popular program, The Wendy Williams Show. Although many rumors have swirled about her return — or possible non-return — a source close to production EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife the daytime queen will indeed be reclaiming her throne. “If anybody thinks Wendy is done with television and show business in general, they’re sadly mistaken,” the source shared with us. “Wendy has been in this industry almost her entire life and she’s definitely preparing to make a big comeback.”

The insider went on, “She’s feeling better every day and has every intention on coming back to her show, and even wants to work on some other projects in the upcoming year. Wendy never planned on not returning so that’s not something that’s even on her radar.”

Earlier this month, The Wendy Williams show announced it would return in 2022, but without Wendy. Since Wendy’s continuing battle with Graves’ disease, it’s been unclear to fans whether or not she’d return to the show, as numerous fill-in guest hosts like Michael Rappaport and Sherri Shepherd have often filled in over the past few months. The show’s upcoming guests have also been announced to include Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and more.

Wendy Williams (Marion Curtis/Shutterstock).

In late November, however, Wendy was filmed while leaving a wellness center in Miami, FL and when a photographer asked her how she was doing, she didn’t hesitate to say she’s doing well.

