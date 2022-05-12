Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Wendy Williams Says She Wants To ‘Sit Down’ With Sherri Shepherd Amid Talk Show Drama

May 11, 2022
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018

New York, NY - Wendy Williams and Jason Lee attend the Met Gala Afterparty at The Standard Hotel in New York, NY. Pictured: Wendy Williams, Jason Lee BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Wendy Wiliams wears Daisy Dukes and a varsity letter jacket to work in New York City Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5238504 130721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Image Credit: Courtesy of FOX

Wendy Williams doesn’t have any ill will towards Sherri Shepherd, 54, after it was announced that the former View host would be taking over her time slot amid her health struggles. The 57-year-old admitted that she would “love the chance” to actually talk to Sherri since the announcement was made. “I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet,” Wendy said to The Shade Room.

Per the online outlet, Wendy also revealed she is “working on projects” and surrounded by “tons of support.” In recent months, she has been spotted being escorted to and from appointments by her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 21.

Wendy Williams talks with Fat Joe about her assets being frozen, having $2 to her name, rumors of her health conditions and returning to her show in September pic.twitter.com/2HpD52taIG

— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 8, 2022

The statements comes over two months after it was announced that Sherri, who has been filling in on Wendy’s show amid her health struggles, would be taking over the time slot with her own series Sherri. The new daytime series is slated to premiere in Fall 2022, and will be produced by produced by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury with showrunner David Perler.

After the big news, Wendy confessed she would not watch Sherri’s show because it was “not my thing” to rapper Fat Joe.

