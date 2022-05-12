wendy-williams-says-she-wants-to-‘sit-down’-with-sherri-shepherd-amid-talk-show-drama

View gallery

Image Credit: Courtesy of FOX

Wendy Williams doesn’t have any ill will towards Sherri Shepherd, 54, after it was announced that the former View host would be taking over her time slot amid her health struggles. The 57-year-old admitted that she would “love the chance” to actually talk to Sherri since the announcement was made. “I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet,” Wendy said to The Shade Room.

Per the online outlet, Wendy also revealed she is “working on projects” and surrounded by “tons of support.” In recent months, she has been spotted being escorted to and from appointments by her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 21.

Wendy Williams talks with Fat Joe about her assets being frozen, having $2 to her name, rumors of her health conditions and returning to her show in September pic.twitter.com/2HpD52taIG

— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 8, 2022

The statements comes over two months after it was announced that Sherri, who has been filling in on Wendy’s show amid her health struggles, would be taking over the time slot with her own series Sherri. The new daytime series is slated to premiere in Fall 2022, and will be produced by produced by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury with showrunner David Perler.

After the big news, Wendy confessed she would not watch Sherri’s show because it was “not my thing” to rapper Fat Joe.

