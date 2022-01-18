Menu
West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Apologizes for Reenacting Britney Spears' Tweets to Jamie Lynn

January 18, 2022
Britney Spears SLAMS Jamie Lynn Spears After “GMA” Tell-All

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler is apologizing after facing backlash for her reenactment of Britney Spears‘ tweets to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

In a video that has since been deleted, the 20-year-old Golden Globe winner did a monologue of the pop star’s tweets to her younger sister amid their ongoing feud.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always,” Rachel tweeted on Jan. 17. “While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone.”

In a follow-up tweet, she added, “This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable.”

Rachel’s video came a few days after Britney, 40, slammed her sister Jamie Lynn, 30, in a series of tweets in response to Jamie Lynn’s interview with ABC News.

During the sit-down, Jamie Lynn alluded to a claim in her memoir, Things I Should’ve Said, that Britney once took a knife and locked the two of them in a room together.

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always. While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone. (1/2)

— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) January 17,

