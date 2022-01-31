bette-midler-claps-back-at-virginia-governor-after-state-speech:-‘his-dog-would-be-a-better-governor’

Watch

January 30, 2022 8:52PM EST

While offering his State of the State speech, the West Virginia leader had a strong message directed at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ star — and Bette has since clapped back.

UPDATE (1/20/2022 @ 9 pm EST): Bette Midler responded to Jim Justice by retweeting a fan’s clapback. “Here we can see a dog’s a–hole. Right next to it is the butt of Jim Justice’s dog,” the tweet read along with a picture of the West Virginia governor as he held his dog’s rear end up in the air.

ORIGINAL STORY: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice fired back at Bette Midler over a month after she insulted the Mountain State (due in part to its Senator Joe Manchin) in his State of State Address on Friday January 28. The 70-year-old governor proudly held up his dog and told the 76-year-old icon to kiss its butt, during the speech to much applause from those who attended.

WV Governor Jim Justice during his state of the state address lifts up his his dog and turns her but to the camera while saying:

“They told every bad joke in the world about us…so from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Middlet and all those out there, kiss her hiney” pic.twitter.com/bdJlOXhtez

— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 28, 2022

The governor’s shady message to Bette came amid him celebrating the achievements that he’s seen in West Virginia during his term. “Absolutely too many people doubted us. They never believed in West Virginia,” he said. “They never believed that the Nucor or the Green Power or Owens and Minor. They never believed they’d be here.”

After touting his achievements,

