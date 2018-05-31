The most anticipated series of the summer, Orange is the New Black Season 6, is weeks away from return. While there is currently no release date set for the sixth season premiere, we can most likely expect it to air between June 6th and June 18th, as the last five seasons went live around that time. So what can we expect from OITNB this time around?

During the majority of season five, there was a three day long riot going on within the prison. Then the SWAT team blew down the door to Frieda’s secret bunker, exposing 10 of Litchfield’s inmates, while the rest of the inmates were loaded onto buses headed to new prisons. Talk about a cliffhanger.

We can only assume (and hope) that Season 6 starts right where Season 5 ended, so we can see what happens to the ladies in the bunker and where all the inmates being transferred, or if they’re even being transferred at all. Knowing how OITNB works, I wouldn’t be surprised if, last minute, no one ends up getting transferred.

Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee, told Variety, “There’s no up from there. There’s nowhere you can go that’s a positive. So you’re definitely going to see all of the girls trying to figure out how to get out of this rabbit hole they’ve created. Who is loyal to whom? Who is standing alone? Who is motivated by their own personal will to get out of prison? Who lies and who tells the truth? All of that stuff will come out this season.”



Stay tuned via Netflix for the soon to be released trailer, so you too can know what to expect from OITNB Season 6.

What To Expect From Season 6 of Orange Is The New Black. Image Credits: Netflix