what-to-watch-this-weekend:-‘the-first-lady’-premiere-&-more-to-check-out-on-easter-weekend

Spring TV is in full motion, so get those DVRs ready! The month of April has so many premieres to get excited about — especially this Easter weekend. There’s plenty of content to enjoy and binge this weekend, including The First Lady, the Power Book IV: Force finale, and more.

HollywoodLife has rounded up the key things to watch this Easter weekend. There are more than enough new TV shows and movies to satisfy anyone’s TV hunch. From April 14 to April 16, here’s a list of the notable shows and movies to watch across the networks and streaming services.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, and Gillian Anderson star in ‘The First Lady.’ (Showtime) ‘The First Lady’

The First Lady is an hour-long drama series focusing on the lives of the incredible First Ladies throughout history. The first season will revolve around Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt. The Showtime series stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Additional cast includes Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Dakota Fanning, O.T. Fagbenle, and more. The First Lady premieres April 15 on Showtime and will air weekly.

‘Outer Range’

Outer Range is a new Prime Video series that focuses on Royal Abbott, played by Josh Brolin, a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. In addition to Josh, the cast also includes Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski,

