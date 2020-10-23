'when-we-all-vote-together'-kicks-off-early-voting-events

Published 6 hours ago

Several states across the country are allowing early voting and When We All Vote Together wants to ensure that Americans are prepared to have their voices heard at the ballot box. In partnership with BET, Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote and LeBron James’ More Than A Vote organizations are celebrating National Early Voting Day this weekend, October 24 and October 25 with three big events across the country.

Studies show that early voting activations can actually help increase voter turnout by nearly 4 percent and indicate that voting celebrations can make a significant impact on voter participation in any election environment, attracting low propensity voters who wouldn’t normally be activated.

On Saturday (Oct 24), voting rights organizations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are holding a vote early event at the Bradley Center. Voters will be supported with transportation, food, music and personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition, Lyft will provide discounted rides to help people get to early voting sites.

That same day in Atlanta, Georgia, the organizations will host their event at Georgia International Plaza next to the early voting site at the State Farm Arena. Participants will enjoy free food and transportation and rapper Lil Yachty is even scheduled to make an appearance.

On Sunday, October 25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, When We All Vote Together will have an event at Temple’s Liacouras Center. Food and transportation will be provided there as well.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and the Election Protection Coalition are both involved to ensure voter protection support at early voting sites in various cities.

