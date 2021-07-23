white-woman-charged-with-hate-crime-may-have-charges-dropped

UPDATED ON : JULY 23, 2021 / 06:40 PM

A white woman accused of spitting on a Black activist during protests at the Connecticut state Capitol earlier this year was granted special probation on Wednesday (July 21) and may even have the hate crime charge she faces dismissed.

According to the Hartford Courant, 45-year-old Yuliya Gilshteyn was granted accelerated rehabilitation, a special probation program for first-time offenders, and ordered to complete 100 hours of anti-hate curriculum over the next two years. If she successfully completes the program, a felony hate crime of intimidation due to bias charge will be dismissed.

Gilshteyn was captured on video shouting “all lives matter” and spitting on activist and Power Up Manchester founder Keren Prescott during a January 6 protest at the New England state’s Capitol grounds.

Gilshteyn was initially arrested and charged by Capitol police with breach of peace, but after Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott reviewed the case she upgraded the charges to include a hate crime and additional offenses. According to court records, those include third-degree attempt to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child.

During a Wednesday morning hearing, Gilshteyn apologized to Prescott, claiming her attack was “completely out of character,” however the new ruling infuriated Prescott.

“This is the epitome of white privilege,” Prescott said while wiping away tears outside the courtroom, according to the Courant. “When she attacked me and the police didn’t believe me, that was white privilege. When the police held me back and she was led away, that was white privilege … The fact she was in here today and didn’t even get a slap on the wrist,

