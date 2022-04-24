ava-maybee:-5-things-about-the-‘idol’-singer-who-is-the-daughter-of-a-famous-rock-star

Ava Maybee has made quite the impression on American Idol. Since her audition, the 21-year-old has continued to impress the judges with her unique sound. Ava has made it to the top 14 in season 20 and has her eye on the prize: becoming the next winner of American Idol.

Who is Ava Maybee? She is the daughter of a famous musician. From her family to her personal life, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Ava Maybee.

Ava Maybee performing on ‘American Idol.’ (ABC) 1. Ava is Chad Smith’s daughter.

Ava’s dad is Chad Smith, who has been the drummer of the band Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1988. Ava’s mom is Trisha Cardoso. It’s not a surprise that she’s been singing and performing since she was 5 years old. Over the years, she’s notably performed the national anthem at Lakers and Dodgers games.

2. Ava is currently in college.

Ava is a junior at New York University. Ava was selected to be a part of the NYU/Tisch/Clive Davis School of Music High School Program, as well as the Interlochen’s Songwriter and Rock Program.

3. Ava has released original music.

Ava has dropped a number of singles, including “Colors,” “Lay Low,” and “See Me Now.” Her latest single is “Mood Swings.” Ava is inspired by “classic soul, rock, and motown music” as well as artists like Amy Winehouse, Sam Cooke, Leon Bridges, Adele, Janis Joplin, and Carole King, according to her website.

4. Maybee is not her last name.

Ava goes by “Ava Maybee” when it comes to her music career. Her full name is “Ava Maybee Cardoso-Smith.” Her full name includes both of her parents’ last names.

