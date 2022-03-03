christina-wolfe:-5-things-to-know-about-leighton-meester’s-co-star-in-‘the-weekend-away’

Christina Wolfe stars alongside Leighton Meester in Netflix’s ‘The Weekend Away.’ Get to know the British actress playing the mysterious Kate in the new thriller.

The Weekend Away is going to be your new Netflix watch. The new film drops March 3 and is the perfect, twisty movie to kick off your weekend. The Weekend Away stars Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester as a woman accused of killing her best friend, played by Christina Wolfe, during a weekend getaway to Croatia.

So, who is Christina Wolfe? She’s appeared in a number of notable projects before The Weekend Away. From her character in the Netflix film to where she’s from, here’s what you need to know about Christina.

Christina Wolfe and Leighton Meester in ‘The Weekend Away.’ (Netflix) 1. Christina stars as Kate in ‘The Weekend Away.’

Christina plays Kate, Beth’s best friend. Kate and Beth go on a weekend getaway to Croatia, but things take a dark turn when Kate ends up dead. Beth doesn’t remember what happened to Kate, and she’s accused of killing her best friend. Beth has to unwrap the mystery of what happened to Kate before it’s too late.

2. Christina is known for her role on ‘Batwoman.’

Prior to The Weekend Away, Christina starred as Julia Pennyworth on The CW series Batwoman. Julia is the daughter of Alfred Pennyworth. She’s also been romantically involved with Kate Kane and Sophie Moore. In season 2, Julia asked for a transfer to Berlin.

3. Christina hails from London.

Christina attended Durham University and studied English and Philosophy. She also trained at Drama Studio London.

