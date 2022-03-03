Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Christina Wolfe: 5 Things To Know About Leighton Meester’s Co-Star In ‘The Weekend Away’

March 3, 2022
christina-wolfe:-5-things-to-know-about-leighton-meester’s-co-star-in-‘the-weekend-away’
Written by
0

Christina Wolfe stars alongside Leighton Meester in Netflix’s ‘The Weekend Away.’ Get to know the British actress playing the mysterious Kate in the new thriller.

The Weekend Away is going to be your new Netflix watch. The new film drops March 3 and is the perfect, twisty movie to kick off your weekend. The Weekend Away stars Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester as a woman accused of killing her best friend, played by Christina Wolfe, during a weekend getaway to Croatia.

So, who is Christina Wolfe? She’s appeared in a number of notable projects before The Weekend Away. From her character in the Netflix film to where she’s from, here’s what you need to know about Christina.

Christina WolfeChristina Wolfe and Leighton Meester in ‘The Weekend Away.’ (Netflix) 1. Christina stars as Kate in ‘The Weekend Away.’

Christina plays Kate, Beth’s best friend. Kate and Beth go on a weekend getaway to Croatia, but things take a dark turn when Kate ends up dead. Beth doesn’t remember what happened to Kate, and she’s accused of killing her best friend. Beth has to unwrap the mystery of what happened to Kate before it’s too late.

2. Christina is known for her role on ‘Batwoman.’

Prior to The Weekend Away, Christina starred as Julia Pennyworth on The CW series Batwoman. Julia is the daughter of Alfred Pennyworth. She’s also been romantically involved with Kate Kane and Sophie Moore. In season 2, Julia asked for a transfer to Berlin.

3. Christina hails from London.

Christina attended Durham University and studied English and Philosophy. She also trained at Drama Studio London.

4.  » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

hailee-steinfeld-rocks-nothing-but-pantyhose-&-christian-louboutin-heels-in-sexy-new-photo

Hailee Steinfeld Rocks Nothing But Pantyhose & Christian Louboutin Heels In Sexy New Photo

August 20, 2021
katy-perry-&-orlando-bloom-enjoy-a-day-at-the-park-with-daughter-daisy,-1-–-photo

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Enjoy A Day At The Park With Daughter Daisy, 1 – Photo

November 20, 2021
dr.-dre-throws-‘divorced-af’-party-after-$1-billion-legal-battle-with-ex-wife-nicole-young

Dr. Dre Throws ‘Divorced AF’ Party After $1 Billion Legal Battle With Ex-Wife Nicole Young

December 10, 2021