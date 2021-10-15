jennifer-gates:-5-things-to-know-about-bill-&-melinda’s-gorgeous-daughter

5 Things

October 15, 2021 12:55AM EDT

Who is Jennifer Gates? Ahead of her wedding, here are five things to know about Bill and Melinda’s eldest daughter.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates, will soon exchange vows with fiancé Nayel Nassar, a professional equestrian. The two are set to wed at Jennifer’s sprawling horse farm in Westchester County in New York on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Microsoft heiress, 25, announced the news of her engagement in January 2020, sharing a photo with Nayel, 30, in the snow on Instagram that featured her ring. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together,” Jennifer wrote. “Yes a million times over.”

So, who is Jennifer? Below are five things to know about Bill and Melinda’s first born.

Jennifer is a Stanford University graduate

Jennifer attended Stanford University between 2014 and 2018, where she received her degree in human biology. She has credited her parents for sparking her passion for science and medicine, explaining in an introductory Instagram post that her parents’ “regular dinner time conversations about children’s health on a global scale” impacted her at a “young age,” which brings us to the next tidbit…

Jennifer is currently in medical school

Following her graduation from Stanford, Jennifer began medical school at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York in 2019. She’s in her second year, and is set to graduate in 2023. “I am deeply interested in studying factors that impact children’s growth and development, most specifically adverse childhood experiences,” she wrote of her studies in her introductory IG post. “Long term,

