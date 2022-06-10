katrina-scott:-5-things-to-know-about-the-sports-illustrated-swimsuit-model

View gallery

Image Credit: Sports Illustrated

Katrina Scott just had some major firsts as the first visibly pregnant woman to be featured for the Sports Illustrated May 2022 issue! Flaunting her baby bump, the model noted how she wishes to represent every woman who is expecting and said how their “bodies and minds are capable of extraordinary things.”

In the post of the photos shared by the magazine, they labeled the groundbreaking shoot as a “Major moment,” and we certainly agree!

We also became more curious about the SI “rookie,” so here, we break down five things to know about the stunning star.

She’s The First Pregnant Model To Be Featured In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Katrina Scott on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ (Sports Illustrated).

Katrina, who was born Nov. 4, 1983 in New Hampshire, was proud to represent all expecting mothers for the amazing shoot — for the first time in the magazine’s history. She also spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about the experience.

“For as long as I wanted this, I’m really happy that it didn’t happen in my 20s. It means so much more as someone who is 38, who is a mom, and how much I appreciate my body now versus in my 20s,” Katrina, who was 38 and a half weeks pregnant at the time, told HL. “To be able to represent more women, and more moms out there, and more women that may even feel like it’s too late for them, because I thought maybe it was too late for me, and then this happened.”

Katrina added that “for years,

