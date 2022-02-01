kevin-bickner:-5-things-to-know-about-usa-athlete-competing-in-men’s-ski-jumping-in-olympics

5 Things

February 1, 2022 12:26AM EST

Kevin Bickner is headed to the 2022 Winter Games for ski jumping! Here’s 5 things to know about current national record-holder set to compete in Beijing.

Kevin Bickner has accomplished a lot by 25! The ski jumper, who currently holds the U.S. record and is competing in the upcoming 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, is more than excited to take his skills to the snow. “My goals are to improve upon my results from last Olympics,” Kevin told NBC Chicago on Jan. 31.

“I had some good results last Olympics for it being my first. I didn’t get any medals or anything, but I had set some goals for myself and I reached those goals. Four years later I think I can be that much better. I want to improve on those same results and try and be the top competitor of my country again.”

Find out more about Kevin below and read about his journey to Beijing!

He began skiing at age 9

Kevin was born September 23, 1996 in Wauconda, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. He first became interested in the sport after witnessing it at the nearby Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Illinois. He apparently began practicing jumping on a plastic hill and, by age 11, started jumping the 70-meter hill — the tallest at the club. Five years after that, Kevin was living part-time in Park City, Utah and was a part of the U.S. developmental team.

“I remember as young as 3 years old, he was constantly climbing on things and jumping on this and that and it was almost more worrisome (than ski jumping),” his mom, Maureen Bickner, told TeamUSA.org ahead of the 2018 Winter Games.

