maxwell:-5-things-to-know-about-hit-r&b-singer-songwriter-from-the-‘90s

View gallery

Image Credit: Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

Maxwell, 48, is getting ready to put on a performance at the Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 32 years after he first started in the music business. The R&B singer will be among many other high-profile performers, including Florence + the Machine, Silk Sonic, and Morgan Wallen, during the epic awards show, proving he’s still making an impact with his music. As we anticipate hearing the soothing voice of the longtime star, we’re looking back at his history and how he came to be where he is today.

Find out more about Maxwell below!

Maxwell is known as one of the creators of the ‘neo soul’ movement. Maxwell on stage. (Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock)

Neo soul, which is a genre of popular music that derives from soul and contemporary R&B, started in the 1980s/early 1990s in the United States and the United Kingdom. It was a soul revival movement and Maxwell as well as other artists such as Lauryn Hill, D’Angelo, and Erykah Badu, were the first to gain breakthrough commercial success in the type of music. Their style of music was considered an alternative to the producer-driven digitally approached R&B at the time.

He released his debut album in 1996.

Maxwell, who was born to a Haitian mother and Puerto Rican father in Brooklyn, NY, released Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite after getting a record deal that was obtained from years of working hard and performing in the New York City club scene. The album was a commercial success and led to many more.

» Read Full Article