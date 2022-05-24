maya-henry:-5-things-to-know-about-liam-payne’s-ex-fiancee-after-split

View gallery

Image Credit: MEGA

Maya Henry was once known for her high-profile modeling gigs, but now, she might be better known for her relationship and subsequent split with One Direction alum Liam Payne. Just one year after rekindling their romance, the singer’s rep confirmed on May 23, 2022 that he and Maya ended their relationship.

You can see a diamond ring on Maya Henry’s finger in the photo above, which was taken during their dinner outing in London on Aug. 27, 2020. (MEGA)

The news came just hours after Maya took to social media to react to a fan-posted photo of the former One Direction singer with another woman, saying, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.” Want to know more about Maya, Liam’s ex-fiancee? Check out the info we discovered, below!

1. Maya has modeled for famous magazines and runways. Maya is represented by Elite Model Management, and has walked for Dolce & Gabbana and George Hobeika’s Paris Fashion Week show. She has also landed on a number of magazine covers for publications like Elle Romania, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and Grazia Italia.

A peek at what’s to come? Maya Henry dazzles in a bridal gown that took about 300 hours to construct on a Georges Hobeika runway in Jan. 2020. (SplashNews)

2.

» Read Full Article