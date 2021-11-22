mickey-guyton:-5-things-to-know-about-the-country-singer-performing-at-the-amas

After making history at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Mickey Guyton delivered an incredible performance at the 2021 American Music Awards. Get to know a little more about Mickey.

Earlier this year, Mickey Guyton made history at the 63rd Grammy Awards by being the first Black solo female artist to earn a nomination in a country music category. A month later, at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards, she became the first Black female artist to host a major country music awards show. Most recently, Mickey performed her song “All American” at the 2021 American Music Awards, which also featured performances from Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Silk Sonic, and more.

🎶 We’re different in a million ways, but at the end of the day…

We all loved that performance, @MickeyGuyton ❤️🤍💙 #AMAs #MickeyGuytonAMAs pic.twitter.com/TxvO5f93uG

— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

Mickey’s AMAs performance continues her incredible year. Five years after her debut single (2015’s “Better Than You Left Me”), she dropped Bridges, a six-track EP that Sounds Like Nashville dubbed her “most powerful and moving work to date.” The Grammy-nominated song “Black Like Me” reached No. 29 on the US Adult Contemporary chart and earned her critical praise for how it addressed her experiences as a Black woman navigating life in country music. “This nomination is a testament to never give up and live your truth,” she said, per CMT, after the Grammy nods were announced. “I can’t think of a better song to make history with than ‘Black Like Me,’ and I hope that I can continue to help open doors for other women and people who look like me.” Here’s what you need to know about Mickey:

