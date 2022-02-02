Menu
Nathan Chen: 5 Things To Know About Figure Skater Looking To Break Records At Olympics

February 1, 2022
February 1, 2022 11:57PM EST

Nathan Chen is gearing up for the 2022 Winter Olympics, kicking off on Feb. 4, and as an athlete with many accomplishments, he’s a major contender to bring home a gold medal. Find out about him here.

Nathan Chen, 22, is one of the most successful competitive figure skaters from America and his participation at this year’s Winter Olympics is sure to add to his long list of wins over the years. The three-time Olympian already has experience under his skates when it comes to competing in the biggest competition of his sport, and this year, he has an incredible shot at winning the highest figure skating honor – an Olympic gold medal. As one of the most promising athletes competing at the Beijing games, which begin on Feb. 4, all eyes will be on him and we’re SO ready for it.

Find out more about Nathan and his amazing figure skating history below.

Nathan’s already won a ton of championship titles in figure skating. Nathan ChenNathan Chen is a three-time World Champion. (Mark Zaleski/AP/Shutterstock)

The Salt Lake City, UT native is a 2018 Olympic bronze medalist in the team event, a three-time World Champion, the 2017 Four Continents champion, a three-time Grand Prix Final champion, and a six-time U.S. national champion.

He started skating when he was just three years old.

Nathan, who is the youngest of five, was first inspired to skate on the ice when he watched his older brothers play hockey, according to Team USA. He’s also competed in others sports, including gymnastics, and trained in ballet at the Ballet West Academy. His first figure skating competition was in 2003.

Nathan’s already made history in the sport of figure skating.  » Read Full Article

