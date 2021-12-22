nayte-olukoya:-5-things-to-know-about-michelle-young’s-fiance

5 Things

December 21, 2021 10:05PM EST

After getting Michelle Young’s final rose on season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Nayte Olukoya proposed and the two got engaged on the beach in Mexico.

Michelle Young found her happily ever after with Nayte Olukoya on season 18 of The Bachelorette. Nayte caught Michelle’s eye from the very first night when he received her first impression rose. Well, he got the last rose of the season, as well, when Michelle chose him over Brandon Jones during the show’s Dec. 21 finale.

Nayte proposed to Michelle on the beach in Mexico and she happily accepted. Michelle and Nayte’s relationship wasn’t always “smooth sailing” this season, and there were times she questioned whether or not he was ready to settle down. However, in the end, she was certain that he was her person. Learn more about Nayte below.

Nayte Olukoya in a promo shot for ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC/Craig Sjodin) 1. What Does Nayte Do For A Living?

Nayte works as a Senior Account Executive for Indeed.com in Austin, Texas. He has held the position since January 2021. Before that, he was an Account Executive at the company beginning in 2019. Before living in Austin, Nayte was located in Washington state, where he worked as a Sales Representative for AT&T from 2015 until 2018. After leaving the position, he briefly worked as a bartender in 2018/2019 in Spokane, Washington.

2. Where Did Nayte Go To College?

Nayte graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration and he minored in African American History at school. “This journey has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride,” Nayte wrote on Instagram when he graduated.

