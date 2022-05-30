Menu
Paul Pelosi: 5 Things About Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, 82, Who Was Arrested For A DUI

May 30, 2022
paul-pelosi:-5-things-about-nancy-pelosi’s-husband,-82,-who-was-arrested-for-a-dui
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, surrounded by her grandchildren and the children of other lawmakers, is sworn-in to reclaim the speakership in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2019. Pelosi and the House of Representatives are expected to vote later today on a bill to re-open the government, which is in its 11th day of a partial shutdown. Nancy Pelosi becomes the next Speaker of the House, Washington, USA - 03 Jan 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, during her visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine - 01 May 2022

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., holds a news conference on the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

While Nancy Pelosi may have an extensive career in the spotlight given her status of Speaker of the House, her husband, Paul Pelosi has mostly managed to keep his life private. However, it was revealed on May 29 that he was arrested the previous night in Napa Valley for driving under the influence, sparking much controversy and bringing his name to the public.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Paul has managed to make an impressive name for himself. Here are five things to know about Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

Paul PelosiPaul Pelosi (Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock) He Is Highly Educated 

The San Francisco native was born on April 15, 1940, currently making him 82 years old, according to TMZ. He attended the prestigious Georgetown University in Washington DC, via The Washington Post. There, he met his future wife, who was attending Trinity College at the time, according to The Baltimore Sun. Paul has been serving on the board of advisors for the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service since 2009. He also has a Masters of Business Administration from New York University, according to The Seattle Times.

He Found Success In Business

Clearly, Paul’s MBA got him far in life. Although his wife is known for her prolific political career, Paul took a different, albeit no less successful route in the world of business. He is the current owner of Financial Leasing Services, which is a venture capital company,

