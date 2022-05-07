Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Rich Strike: 5 Things About The 2022 Kentucky Derby Winner Who Had An 80-to-1 Shot

May 7, 2022
rich-strike:-5-things-about-the-2022-kentucky-derby-winner-who-had-an-80-to-1-shot
Written by
0

View gallery

Dannielynn Birkhead Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala, Louisville, USA - 06 May 2022

Janet Jackson Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala, Louisville, USA - 06 May 2022

Larry Birkhead and Dannielynn Birkhead Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala, Louisville, USA - 06 May 2022

Image Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Rich Strike is the official winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old thoroughbred caused quite an upset at the annual event on May 7, 2022, with an 80-to-1 longshot over Messier and Epicenter — completing the track in just 2.02.61!

RICH STRIKE WINS‼️

The second-biggest longshot winner (80-1) in the history of the Kentucky Derby 🐎

(via @NBCSports)pic.twitter.com/AzDBvIhXRQ

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2022

Churchill Downs hosted the Kentucky Derby (known for its hats!) on Saturday, with more than 100,000 spectators in Louisville to take in the 14 races. Learn more about first-time winner Rich Strike here!

He was trained and ridden by first-timers to the Derby

He was trained by Eric R. Reed of RED TR-Racing, LLC — and clearly well. Strike beat all the odds (80-1) to take the top spot, and was ridden by jockey Sonny Leon. The derby was the first ever for both Reed and Leon! What a feat. “We are entering and hoping and praying,” Reed said a week before the competition.

Eric Reed Was ‘So Happy’ After The Win

Reed was understandably shocked after Rich Strike took the big prize. “I don’t know how (to put the win into words). I fell down in the paddock when he hit the wire. I about passed out. I’m so happy,” Reed said to the Courier Journal shortly after. “This is something, you know, is the reason everybody does this,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

can-you-spot-the-differences-in-these-celebrity-photos?

Can You Spot the Differences In These Celebrity Photos?

May 23, 2020
ben-stiller-mourns-dad-jerry,-92,-after-he-sadly-dies-of-natural-cases:-‘he-will-be-greatly-missed’

Ben Stiller Mourns Dad Jerry, 92, After He Sadly Dies Of Natural Cases: ‘He Will Be Greatly Missed’

May 11, 2020
kim-&-kanye-threaten-to-sue-former-bodyguard-for-at-least-$10-million

Kim & Kanye Threaten to Sue Former Bodyguard for at Least $10 Million

June 1, 2020