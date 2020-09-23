Who Is Thalía? The Mexican Icon Describes Her Persona in a First Look at Latin Music Queens

Maluma, J Balvin & More Speak Out Against Latin Grammys

Raise your hand if you grew up watching Thalía star in iconic telenovelas such as Marimar, Maria La Del Barrio, and Maria Mercedes.

For Latinx kids of the ‘90s, it’s likely that the Mexican superstar’s work was a household staple thanks to her dramatic and soapy roles, plus super catchy hits such as “Amor a La Mexicana” and “Piel Morena.” Now, the glamazon who goes by a mononym is gearing up to star in a new Facebook Watch docuseries titled Latin Music Queens, which also features industry titans like Farina and Sofia Reyes.

In E! News’ exclusive clip, Thalía opens up about the persona she built her celebrity on. “The Thalía that we see on TV, is that a person, or is that a character?” a producer asks to which she confidently replies, “Thalía is a person and is a character and a diva and is a singer, an actress, a business woman.”

The video flashes to footage of her life on stage in front of thousands of screaming fans, but it also offers a glimpse into her personal life. Thalía is married to music industry executive Tommy Mottola (both serve as executive producers on Latin Music Queens), the father of her two kids who appears in a scene shot at their home in Connecticut.

How do they spend their downtime? In the kitchen. The clip finds Thalía making him a martini while he prepares a home-cooked meal. “Let me make us some quick pasta,” he tells her. “I pre-cooked everything because I knew she was gonna come home tired.”

She then wraps up her confessional interview saying,

