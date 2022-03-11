walker-scobell:-5-things-to-know-about-the-13-year-old-breakout-star-of-‘the-adam-project’

5 Things

March 11, 2022 8:45AM EST

Walker Scobell is Hollywood’s new rising star. The 13-year-old stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project’ and more than holds his own. Here are 5 key things to know about Walker.

The Adam Project is Netflix’s emotional, time-traveling thrill ride. Walker Scobell is making his big debut in the Netflix film, which is out on March 11. Walker is only 13 years old, and he’s going to be a major Hollywood star.

So, who is Walker Scobell? He is the perfect youngster to play a young version of Ryan Reynolds. HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about this breakout star.

Walker Scobell and Ryan Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project.’ (Netflix) 1. Walker plays a young Ryan Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project.’

Walker stars as young Adam Reed in The Adam Project. Adam has recently lost his father, and he’s still dealing with the weight of that loss when the film begins. Young Adam meets a time-traveling pilot, who also happens to be the adult version of Adam, played by Ryan.

Adult Adam is from the year 2050 and searching for his missing wife. The two Adams team up to save the future.

2. ‘The Adam Project’ is Walker’s first onscreen role.

Walker is making his feature film debut in The Adam Project. This is his first onscreen role ever. Walker already has his post-Adam Project gig lined up. He will star alongside Owen Wilson in the upcoming film Secret Headquarters.

3. Walker is a huge ‘Deadpool’ fan.

Walker would watch Deadpool 2 before every audition and could recite the character’s speeches from memory,

