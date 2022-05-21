natasha-lyonne-makes-‘snl’-hosting-debut-alongside-musical-guest-japanese-breakfast

View gallery

Image Credit: NBC

Live from New York, it’s Saturday night! Season 47 of Saturday Night Live is well underway, and show runner Lorne Michaels has yet to disappoint with his choice of show hosts and musical guests. This week, comedian Natasha Lyonne, 43, makes her hosting debut at Studio 8H alongside first-time musical guests Japanese Breakfast, on Saturday, May 21.

Natasha Lyonne is set to make her ‘SNL’ hosting debut on May 21. (NBC)

Owen Wilson, 52, opened the season with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, 33, on Oct. 2. The Wedding Crashers star also made his hosting debut in season 47, chalking up the long wait to nerves. “I get really nervous with public speaking. I’ve never done any of those commencement addresses or Saturday Night Live just because I get too nervous,” he explained on a hike to friend Kevin Nealon in a YouTube video. Owen slayed it, and even had some help from his brothers Andrew, 57, and Luke, 50, during his opening monologue.

Learn more about this week’s show below.

Natasha Lyonne Is Hosting ‘SNL’ For The 1st Time

Saturday Night Live welcomes Natasha Lyonne for the first time to the show! The 43-year-old is no stranger to the comedy world with her popular series Russian Doll on Netflix, as well as her hilarious role on the show Orange Is The New Black. Beyond those roles, she’s also known as Jessica from the American Pie franchise.

