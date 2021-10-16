rami-malek-hosting-‘snl’-for-the-1st-time-on-oct.-16-with-musical-guest-young-thug

From ‘Bond’ bad guy to ‘SNL’! Rami Malek makes his hosting debut on ‘SNL’, alongside musical guest Young Thug on the Oct. 16 show. Travis Barker has also teased an appearance on social media.

Live from New York, it’s Saturday night! Season 47 of Saturday Night Live is well underway, and show runner Lorne Michaels has yet to disappoint with his choice of show hosts and musical guests. This week, Rami Malek, 40, is set to take the stage at Studio 8H alongside musical guest Young Thug, 30, on Saturday, Oct. 16. Throughout the week, Travis Barker, 45, has also been teasing an appearance via his Instagram stories — including a dressing room with his name.

Rami Malek is hosting ‘SNL’ this week, while Young Thug makes his debut as musical guest. The two are seen on-set at Studio 8H here filming promos. (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Rami and Young Thug follow Kim Kardashian‘s epic hosting debut a week ago! The SKIMS founder didn’t hold back from her barb-filled opening monologue as well as various spoofs making fun of her family (including sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker in “The People’s Kourt” sketch — perhaps he’s ready to take a jab back this week?).

Owen Wilson, 52, opened the season musical guest Kacey Musgraves, 33, on Oct. 2. Just like Kim, the Wedding Crashers star also made his hosting debut in season 47, chalking up the long wait to nerves. “I get really nervous with public speaking. I’ve never done any of those commencement addresses or Saturday Night Live just because I get too nervous,” he explained on a hike to friend Kevin Nealon in a YouTube video.

