why-anne-hathaway-feels-“empowered”-after-having-the-internet-“turn”-on-her

Anne Hathaway Learned What Beauty Lesson From Her Past?

An Oscar win is often a celebratory time in a star’s career. But for Anne Hathaway, it was anything but.

“You’re supposed to be happy,” the 38-year-old celebrity told The Sun on Sunday for a piece published Jan. 23. “I didn’t feel that way.”

It was 2013 when Hathaway took home her first Academy Award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her portrayal of Fantine in the musical film Les Misérables. From the outside, the moment looked like a dream. During her acceptance speech, Hathaway, dressed in a pink Prada dress, looked down at her trophy and said, “It came true.” But on the inside, the experience felt more like a nightmare.

“I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings,” Hathaway told the publication. “I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time.”

It was around this time that Hathaway came across an article called, “Why Does Everyone Hate Anne Hathaway?” As she scrolled through, she read hurtful comments, including ones calling her “boring” and “unlikeable,” noted The Sun on Sunday.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Hathaway leaned on her husband Adam Shulman—whom she married in 2012 and shares two sons Jonathan, 4, and Jack,

» Read Full Article