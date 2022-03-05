why-eva-mendes-and-ryan-gosling-are-so-protective-of-their-private-world

How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes’ Mind on Having Kids

The window into Eva Mendes‘ world has closed for the time being.

The reliably private actress, designer and mother of two was already not one to post hardly anything about her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, or their two daughters, Esmerelda, 7, and Amada, 5. But after a year that was rough for almost everyone, and which at times saw the troll crowd out in full force, she has wiped her Instagram account clean of content.

Not usually one to wade into the fray, last February Mendes clapped back at a commenter who had speculated that she wasn’t posting much because she’d had “work done” and was unhappy with the results.

“I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family,” the actress and designer chimed in. “My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media.”

And now it’s all gone, including the video taken by her kids of Mendes modeling clothes and handbags from her own line. Nice job, Internet.

As her daughters got a bit older, Mendes—who welcomed both children without any follow-my-journey fanfare whatsoever—had seemed increasingly comfortable sharing at least a few details about her private world, such as when she divulged on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2019 that Gosling knew his way around the kitchen.

Looking at a photo of the two of them from the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival,

