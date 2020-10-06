Why Romeo Miller Was Convinced Zonnique Was Pranking T.I. With Her Pregnancy Reveal On ‘The Mix’

Even Romeo Miller, who hosts The Mix — Zonnique Pullins‘ new FOX Soul talk show on which she made her surprise baby announcement — didn’t believe his co-host was pregnant at first! T.I., 40, was certainly in shock after his 24-year-old stepdaughter dropped the baby news during the show’s premiere in August. Zonnique arranged for the show to present a photo of her sonogram, and have Tip guess who it belonged to. When the answer turned out to be his own stepdaughter, the “Live Your Life” singer kept repeating, “Y’all are playing.”

Romeo Miller is a co-host with Zonnique on The Mix. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

Romeo’s reaction wasn’t that much different from T.I.’s. “Do you think that I knew I was in on Zo [Zonnique] surprising T.I. about a pregnancy?! None of us knew and that’s the thing about this generation,” Romeo EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. He added, “We started a talk show and during COVID and during the break, we were never hanging out with each other in the flesh. We were literally Zoom, rehearsals and working over Zoom, so we had no idea she was pregnant at all! It was literally a bomb!”

Romeo further explained how Zonnique masterminded the surprise, which her mom and T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, helped plan (the Xscape singer is an executive producer and showrunner on The Mix). “Her and Tiny thought [the baby news] would be funny to drop on our opening episode and it felt like one of those prank shows. I was really confused and they had me be the guy to say it,” Romeo revealed. After T.I. failed to correctly guess who on the show was expecting a child,

