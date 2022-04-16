why-the-ultimatum's-rae-williams-is-“staying-quiet”-about-breakup-with-zay-wilson

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Is There Hope for Rae & Jake?

What really went down between Rae Williams and Zay Wilson? She’s keeping her cards close to her chest.

The couple arrived together at the start of The Ultimatum, split during the trial marriage and left the Netflix reality show single. It seemed like Rae was going to ride off into the sunset with co-star Jake Cunningham instead, because they were given golden tickets to travel anywhere in the world together.

But, during the reunion on April 13, they revealed they didn’t actually use the tickets.

Rae said they “came to a consensus that everybody needed more time to heal.” She added, “I felt like it was really insensitive to kind of to be like, ‘OK, bye! Yeah, f–k y’all, we’re just going to get on a plane.'”

Rae said on the show that her original partner Zay wasn’t “actively” holding her back. “I think Jake and I both made a conscious choice to kind of backtrack.”

The HBCU alum then shared that she and Zay decided to give it another go after filming ended. “Zay and I did kind of try to fix things,” Rae said during the reunion. “And ultimately that didn’t work out but we did, you know, give it a shot.”

But Zay had a different story, telling her, “Cap. You didn’t go on the trip because you was with me the whole entire damn time.”

Netflix

At another point, he said, “If you are so into Jake, why are you f–king me? Why are you f–king me every day?” he asked. She responded, “I was not f–king you every day. We did have sex.”

In a new TikTok video showing the former couple together,

» Read Full Article