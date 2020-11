why-we're-all-just-a-bit-envious-of-serena-williams'-marriage-to-alexis-ohanian

Serena Williams’ Style Hero Is…

Remember the time Alexis Ohanian commissioned a series of billboards to be set up in Palm Springs, welcoming wife Serena Williams back to competition following an incredibly arduous maternity leave? Or when he swept her off to Venice because she mentioned that some pasta might be nice? “She had a craving, so I delivered,” he modestly shared with Glamour.

And, of course, there was his display at the 2019 U.S. Open in which he trolled his wife’s opponent, Maria Sharapova, exposing his D.A.R.E. t-shirt, a nod to Sharapova’s two-year doping ban, only when it was clear that Williams had cruised to a victory.

Get yourself a man who can be petty on your behalf.

Though it’s worth pointing out that snagging a guy like the Reddit cofounder may be too tall an order. The University of Virginia grad is so endlessly supportive, he’d likely be quick to remind everyone that he’s the one that scored, being wed to arguably the greatest tennis player in the world and the GMOAT (that’d be the Greatest Momma of All Time) to their 3-year-old daughter, future tennis ace Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Which is pretty much the whole point of relationships: Searching for that partnership where each half truly believes that they’re getting the better end of the deal.

Ohanian is marking his third wedding anniversary Nov. 16 with 39-year-old Williams, whose major singles titles outnumber everyone else in the sport. But, thanks to the guidance of his parents, the 37-year-old feels as if he has years of expertise, coming into their relationship with what he calls “the cheat code for partnership.”

And the multi-millionaire entrepreneur’s secret had little to do with extravagant trips and public displays of infatuation.

