why-women-everywhere-trust-gabrielle-union's-hair-line-to-make-their-locks-flawless

Gabrielle Union has always had photo-ready hair, but she’s not keeping her beauty secrets to herself. You can emulate her perfectly coiffed locks by using products from her hair care line Flawless by Gabrielle Union. Every product in her collection avoids silicones, sulfates, and parabens in the ingredients list. The shampoo, conditioner, and styling products work for pretty much every hair type, catering to natural, color-treated, and relaxed hair. Oh, and the best part? Every item is $10 or less and conveniently available at Amazon.

Use any of the hair products below and you will look Flawless, just like L.A.’s Finest herself.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union 3 Minute Restoring Hair Conditioner

This product is for anyone who thinks she doesn’t have the time to deep condition her hair. All you need is three minutes for this restoring hair conditioner to bring new life to your hair. This conditioner works in minutes to revive over-processed locks and protect from future damage.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Repairing Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment Masque

This mask deeply conditions and detangles hair in need of moisture. The Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque is specifically formulated to moisturize curly and coily hair. The girls on the go can rinse out the conditioner after three minutes. Anyone who has the time for a more luxurious treatment can combine the masque with a few drops of the Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment and sit under a dryer for 10 minutes to achieve the ultimate hydration boost.

