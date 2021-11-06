Will Smith Tells Oprah Winfrey Whether He & Jada Pinkett Have An Open Marriage — Watch

Watch

November 5, 2021 8:29PM EDT

Will Smith shared some intimate details about his marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith in a new Oprah interview, revealing if he and his partner of over 25 years are open in their relationship.

Will Smith, 53, got candid with Oprah Winfrey, 67, on Friday, answering some hard-hitting questions about his long-running, unconventional marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50. Fans have had questions for a while since Jada admitted to a sexual relationship with August Alsina, 29, last year, and Will also revealed he had been unfaithful before. Oprah took Will to task on Nov. 5 for her AppleTV+ The Oprah Conversation series, interviewing the movie star as he promoted his new memoir, Will.

“We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,” Will said of his marriage to Jada — a union that began when they wed in 1997. “We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy — versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.”

The Aladdin star admitted it was more “contentious” for him as he and Jada pursued this new, non-traditional journey toward happiness. “[I said] ‘Go figure out if you can be happy and prove to me it’s even possible.’ I’m gonna do me and you do you.”

