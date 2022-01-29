willem-dafoe’s-son:-meet-his-only-child-jack

Find Out

January 29, 2022 12:28AM EST

Willem Dafoe has had an expansive film career since the late ’70s. He also has one amazing son named Jack. Find out more about him here!

Many of us know Willem Dafoe, 66, from his slew of character-driven performances and memorable roles. The actor, who has received various accolades and award nominations, is perhaps best know for roles like the supervillain Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the Spider-Man franchise as well as his work with various auteurs like Wes Anderson, Paul Schrader, Martin Scorsese, Julian Schnabel, and more.

What fans may not know is Willem has one grown son named Jack Dafoe. Since Jack hasn’t followed in his father’s showbusiness footsteps not a ton is known about him, but below we break down some interesting facts! Read more about Willem’s look-alike son here.

Who Is Jack Defoe? Willem Defoe & son Jack at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards (Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock).

Jack Defoe was born in 1982, welcomed by Willem and partner at the time, Elizabeth LeCompte. The couple started dating in 1977 then split 2004. They were never married because to Elizabeth, marriage “represented ownership.”

Although his father has had an illustrious onscreen career, Jack chose not to be in the spotlight, preferring to work in public policy and as an environmentalist. In the below video from 2008, Jack is listed as a Senior Policy and Research Associate and host of New York City Apollo Alliance, an organization that promotes clean and sustainable living. In the video, Jack discusses “the importance of labor” and how it relates to climate change. He also details how the Apollo Alliance is trying to “plan for the future of America” and discusses his role within that plan as it relates to creating a better environment and better world.

» Read Full Article